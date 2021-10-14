ACDP march to ensure COVID vaccine remains optional under way

South Africa has no vaccine mandate and the party said that it wanted to keep it that way.

JOHANNESBURG - African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) members have started to gather at Beyers Naude Square as part of a demonstration aimed at ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines remain optional.

Marchers are expected to proceed to the Constitutional Court to hand over a memorandum.

Vaccines are optional in South Africa and the ACDP's Bishop Dulton Adam said that it needed to stay that way.

"We are getting people together from regions of Gauteng to vehemently push back on any prospects of making vaccines mandatory. We know it hasn't been regulated yet but we can see where this thing is going to."

More members have been arriving to add their voice to the demonstration aimed at protecting an individual’s right to bodily autonomy.