Meshoe: Anything forced into the human body is 'medical rape'

Members of the party have submitted a memorandum to the Constitutional Court calling on government to offer transparent information about the jabs.

JOHANNESBURG – The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe said anything forced into the human body constituted what he called “medical rape.”

The party has been demonstrating against the possible implementation of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations – with no clear pronouncement yet.

Members of the ACDP marched from Beyers Naudé Square to the Constitutional Court earlier on Thursday.

An enlarged version of a syringe with the writing: “Forced jab - dompas is back in South Africa” was mounted on a trailer and hauled from the square to the court.

Meshoe said: “Any object forced into a human being’s body in tantamount to rape. Governments are bringing another form of rape and are raping the nations. We’re saying no; no to rape, no to medical rape.”

The party handed over a memorandum at the Constitutional Court.

It has given government until 3 November to respond to its demands.

WATCH: ACDP’s Meshoe: Mandatory vaccination is medical rape

The ACDP also said the call for a mandatory vaccine did little to support government's vaccination programmes.

ACDP NEC member Bongani Luthuli said the party was not opposed to vaccinations.

“We might as well the policy on vaccination is mandatory because it says if you choose not to be vaccinated, you must produce – on a weekly basis – a test. Now, is that not coercion?”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.