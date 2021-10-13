Zikalala assures voters that stations will be safe on 1 Nov

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala briefed the media on Wednesday on the province’s state of readiness with regards to COVID-19 ahead of the polls.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said security forces would be on high alert on election day.

Zikalala briefed the media on Wednesday on the province’s state of readiness with regards to COVID-19 ahead of the polls.

And when asked about safety following the violence in the province in July, the premier said there was a plan.

Zikalala said measures were in place to ensure the 1 November polls proceeded without incident.

This follows a pledge signed by political parties in the province on Monday, to reaffirm political tolerance.

Zikalala said the police would also be deployed: “Each and every station will have police officers who will be there to ensure that there is support for the IEC and also support the services of running elections.”

He said areas identified as threats would be under the strict control of law enforcement agencies.

“We have characterised hotspots where we will be beefing up security and ensure that the threat of violence is averted.”

Zikalala maintained that the polls would be safe for voters.

