Winde still waiting for Presidency reply on ending national state of disaster

Nearly a week ago, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting consultation with provinces ahead of any extension of the disaster declaration.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde claims that he hasn't heard back from the Presidency on whether it intends to end the national state of disaster any time soon.

It's expected to be extended even further this week.

Winde has on numerous occasions requested the measure be scrapped.

But he said there had been no word from Ramaphosa, adding that he was worried that national government did not have a roadmap to end the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a statement, Winde said that it was only reasonable to expect that a plan to terminate the declaration existed based on expert advice.

