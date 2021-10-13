Shops looted, shots fired as violence breaks out in Gqeberha

One community member told Eyewitness News that the riots violence erupted following an altercation between a man and a taxi driver.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Eastern Cape have confirmed that violence has broken out in Gqeberha, where some residents have set several minibus taxis and shops alight.

While details leading up to Wednesday’s chaos are not clear, it’s understood the violence broke out at Durban Road in Korsten.

Gunshots were fired as pedestrians and motorists fled in all directions to get to safety.

Videos and pictures circulating on social media show shops being looted and vandalised while some residents are seen throwing stones at other vehicles.

“An altercation ensued between the two. The others arrived, took petrol and burnt his car and another car. After that, taxis just started burning.”

Police are on the scene trying to restore calm.

