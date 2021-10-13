KZN bus crash heightens anxiety of using long-distance transport - Mbalula
Nine people were killed in the accident near the Tugela River on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - About 60 people are still recovering in hospital following a bus crash on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.
Sixty passengers who were on the Eldo Coaches bus were treated at the scene and then taken to hospital. Their injuries ranged from critical to minor.
The bus was travelling from Durban to Johannesburg when it crashed.
The company said the accident was caused by a blowout of the front tyre and the coach rolled.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that the Road Traffic Management Corporation had sent investigators to the scene.
"Many people depend on public transport to travel long distances across the country. This crash heightens their anxiety as we approach the festive season, leaving families with a heavy burden of burying loved ones lost in this tragic manner," the minister's spokesperson Lawrence Venkile.
