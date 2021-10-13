KZN bus crash heightens anxiety of using long-distance transport - Mbalula

Nine people were killed in the accident near the Tugela River on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - About 60 people are still recovering in hospital following a bus crash on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Nine people were killed in the accident near the Tugela River on Tuesday.

Sixty passengers who were on the Eldo Coaches bus were treated at the scene and then taken to hospital. Their injuries ranged from critical to minor.