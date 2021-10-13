Saftu rallies behind Numsa’s 8% wage increase demand in engineering sector

Thousands of workers affiliated to metal workers union Numsa downed tools last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said it supported the 8% wage demand by workers in the metal and engineering sector.

Saftu's general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi joined workers as they picketed in Germiston and Benoni earlier on Wednesday.

Numsa indicated earlier this week that while it’s still considering a new wage offer from the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa, the crippling strike in the sector continues.

Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku said: “The reason why we support this wage demand is mainly because in the last year, the union compromised to wage freeze in the engineering industry nationally.”

