Probe into bomb scare at court where Mandla Msibi appeared under way

The incident occurred on Wednesday while fired MEC for Agriculture Mandla Msibi and 2 others were appearing in the dock for a bail application.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police said they were investigating the origins of a bomb scare that lead to the Nelspruit Magistrates Court being evacuated.

Msibi and his co accused have been charged with murder and attempted murder after two people were shot and killed and another wounded in August.

Mpumalanga police had to evacuate the court after receiving a bomb threat.

The police's Donald Mdhluli said officials had not been able to find anything after searching the court building.

Mdhluli said police would be probing the origin of the threat: “So if maybe it is found that someone relayed the wrong information, then we are going to let the law take its cause.”

Earlier on Wednesday, ANC supporters came out in their numbers to support Msibi, claiming that his arrest may be politically motivated.

