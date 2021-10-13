No strings attached to vehicles gifted to congregants, says CT pastor

Pastor Kyle Driver has been heading up the River Word Church in Plumstead since 2016 and to date has gifted three churchgoers, who were in need, with new vehicles.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town pastor maintains that there are no strings attached to him gifting vehicles to congregants.

Pastor Kyle Driver has been heading up the River Word Church in Plumstead since 2016.

Three churchgoers, who were in need, have so far received keys to new vehicles. On Sunday, Kyle Driver handed over a third car to his youth pastor.

"He actually said that morning he gave his last taxi fare into the offering not knowing how he was going to get to work that whole week and here God blessed him with a car," Driver said.