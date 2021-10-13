Go

No strings attached to vehicles gifted to congregants, says CT pastor

Pastor Kyle Driver has been heading up the River Word Church in Plumstead since 2016 and to date has gifted three churchgoers, who were in need, with new vehicles.

Pastor Kyle Driver from River Word Church in Plumstead has been gifting his congregants with free vehicles. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News.
Pastor Kyle Driver from River Word Church in Plumstead has been gifting his congregants with free vehicles. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News.
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town pastor maintains that there are no strings attached to him gifting vehicles to congregants.

Pastor Kyle Driver has been heading up the River Word Church in Plumstead since 2016.

Three churchgoers, who were in need, have so far received keys to new vehicles. On Sunday, Kyle Driver handed over a third car to his youth pastor.

READ MORE: You’re getting a car, you’re getting a car: CT pastor's gift to congregants

"He actually said that morning he gave his last taxi fare into the offering not knowing how he was going to get to work that whole week and here God blessed him with a car," Driver said.

And the pastor said that more blessings were coming: "We want to be able to give people their first houses. I mean there are politicians who promise people these things and never fulfill it."

He also has a message for sceptics: "If people say it's madness and crazy, I think, that's their opinion. You can't serve God and not be a giver."

Driver said that the notion of prosperity gospel was not a bad thing.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA