No strings attached to vehicles gifted to congregants, says CT pastor
Pastor Kyle Driver has been heading up the River Word Church in Plumstead since 2016 and to date has gifted three churchgoers, who were in need, with new vehicles.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town pastor maintains that there are no strings attached to him gifting vehicles to congregants.
Pastor Kyle Driver has been heading up the River Word Church in Plumstead since 2016.
Three churchgoers, who were in need, have so far received keys to new vehicles. On Sunday, Kyle Driver handed over a third car to his youth pastor.
"He actually said that morning he gave his last taxi fare into the offering not knowing how he was going to get to work that whole week and here God blessed him with a car," Driver said.
#CTPastor A Cape Town Pastor has been gifting his congregants with free vehicles. He handed over the third vehicle on Sunday. Pastor Kyle Driver has a church in Plumstead, called River Word Church. LP pic.twitter.com/cDKNyiPtAKEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 12, 2021
#CTPastor Driver hopes to start distributing at least one vehicle every month. LP pic.twitter.com/6dtRnEQloxEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 13, 2021
And the pastor said that more blessings were coming: "We want to be able to give people their first houses. I mean there are politicians who promise people these things and never fulfill it."
He also has a message for sceptics: "If people say it's madness and crazy, I think, that's their opinion. You can't serve God and not be a giver."
Driver said that the notion of prosperity gospel was not a bad thing.
