NCC probing conduct of apple juice supplier Elgin Fruit Juice in wake of recalls

The NCC's move follows the recent recall of apple juice by Coca-Cola Beverages, Pioneer Foods and Woolworths.

CAPE TOWN - The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has launched an investigation into the conduct of Elgin Fruit Juice, which supplies 100% apple juice concentrate.

The probe comes after a recent recall of apple juice products by Coca-Cola Beverages, Pioneer Foods and Woolworths after they were found to have elevated levels of the toxin, patulin.

Acting National Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said that based on information provided to the watchdog it had reasonable grounds to believe that Elgin Fruit Juice supplied goods that were unsafe or that posed a potential risk to the public.



If the probe reveals that the company contravened the Consumer Protection Act, the commission would then refer the matter to the National Consumer Tribunal for further action.

Mabuza said that they would not allow a situation where the health of consumers was compromised.

Last week, Pioneer Foods announced a recall of some of its apple Liquifruit products shortly after Coca-Cola Beverages recalled more than 37,000 cases of Appletiser.

At the same time, Woolworths recalled its own branded 100% Apple Juice 200ml cartons, with the best before dates of the 23, 28 and 29 March 2022.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.