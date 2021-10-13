Murder accused ex-MEC Mandla Msibi’s bail hearing adjourned due to bomb scare

Former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi appeared in court briefly on Wednesday morning, charged with double murder and attempted murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelspruit Magistrates Court has adjourned the bail hearing of axed Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi due to a bomb scare.

A group of his supporters gathered outside the court calling for his reinstatement.

On Tuesday night, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane announced that she had decided to fire Msibi because of the serious nature of the allegations that he was facing.

