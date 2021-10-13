Mpumalanga ANC calls for law to take its course in ex-MEC Msibi's murder case

Mandla Msibi was relieved of his duties as Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC by Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane on Tuesday night following his arrest on murder and attempted murder charges.

JOHANNESBURG - As the now-fired Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi heads back to court for his bail application, the African National Congress (ANC) in the province has appealed for his supporters to allow the law to run its course.

The ANC in Mpumalanga called on him to step aside from his government role as well as his duties in the party's provincial executive until the criminal process has been concluded.

Msibi is accused of killing two people and attempting to murder a third in connection with ANC councillor candidate selection processes in August.

He and two others have pleaded not guilty and their bail hearing is set to resume on Wednesday.

“This matter is really sad and disappointing and we don't want to politicise it. We don't want to cast doubt on these processes. If our justice system and our police do the work, the truth will be unveiled,” said ANC Mpumalanga secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali.

Premier Mtshweni-Tsipane said that Msibi had been sacked to afford himself the opportunity to attend to the criminal charges against him.

The premier said that Msibi would remain an ordinary member of the provincial legislature for now but he was being replaced as MEC.

"I have determined that MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Busisiwe Shiba, will continue to act in the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs until it would have been filled substantively," the premier said.

But if found innocent, he could be asked to serve again.

"Subject to the developments as they will unfold in the future, if he is not found guilty of such charges, he still has an opportunity to come and serve once again at the behest of the premier. I can still call him back to come and serve in the executive," Mtshweni-Tsipane said.

Additional reporting by Ray White.

