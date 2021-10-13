Mentally ill girl gang-raped allegedly by three boys aged 11 to 14 in Limpopo

It’s alleged that last week, the 12-year-old - who has a mental illness, was sexually abused at Steenbokpan outside Lephalale.

JOHANNESBURG - Police on Wednesday confirmed that a 12-year-old girl has been gang-raped allegedly by three minor boys in Limpopo.

Officers have opened a case against the children aged between 11 and 14.

It’s alleged that last week, the child who has a mental illness, was sexually abused at Steenbokpan outside Lephalale.

The police's family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit has taken over the investigations.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The police have opened a case of rape after a 12-year-old child was allegedly gang-raped by three minor boys aged between the ages of 11-14. The three minor boys are being subjected to assessment and will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act.”

