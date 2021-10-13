Mchunu says govt 'serious' about dealing with Sedibeng sewage problem

The battle to contain the contamination of the Vaal River and continued sewer spillage in Emfuleni, appeared to be persistent. This has been prevalent there for years with promises after promises that the problem with be resolved.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu said that this time around, they were serious about dealing with the sewage issue in Sedibeng along with parts of the Vaal River that are contaminated.

Minister Mchunu, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and some members of his executive were in the area on Tuesday to inspect water and sanitation projects in the Emfuleni Municipality.

The cash-strapped municipality has been battling with collapsed infrastructure.

The battle to contain the contamination of the Vaal River and continued sewer spillage in Emfuleni appears to be an unending situation. This has been prevalent there for years, with promises after promises that the problem with be resolved.

#ServiceDeliveryAcceleration I [PICTURES] Minister @Senzo_Mchunu_ joined by Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Dikeledi Magadzi during their visit at @EmfuleniLM this afternoon pic.twitter.com/sEsfsjOXE9 Water&SanitationRSA (@DWS_RSA) October 12, 2021

However, residents have continued to bear the brunt of an unbearable stench in many parts of the municipality.

Minister Senzo Mchunu has admitted that this was deplorable and must be corrected.

“We are serious. Many efforts that have been made in the past, this is the final one, and we're now at the end where the whole thing is going to work, and we're serious and decisive,” said the minister.

Residents wanted to know how serious the new minister was as no timelines had been set to deal with the issues.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.