Kenya's Olympic star Agnes Tirop found dead

JOHANNESBURG - Two-time World Championship bronze medallist Agnes Tirop has been found dead at her home in Kenya.

According to a statement released by Athletics Kenya on Wednesday, she was stabbed allegedly by her husband.

Tirop had represented Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics in the 5,000m - finishing fourth nd narrowly missing out on an Olympic medal despite running a season best time of 14:39.62.

The 25-year-old won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000m, also winning the 2015 World Cross Country Championships.

Tirop had set a new women-only 10km world record in September in Germany, crossing the line in 30:01 at the Road to Records Race.

At the 2015 World Cross Country Championships at the age of 19, she made history by being the second youngest winner of the Champs after the legendary Zola Budd.

We are this afternoon distraught to learn about the untimely death of World 10,000m bronze medalist Agnes Jebet Tirop. pic.twitter.com/eJ02x4YRR2 Athletics Kenya (@athletics_kenya) October 13, 2021

