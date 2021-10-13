Health Dept: Help desk available to assist vaccinated citizens with certificates

The Health Department said that there was a significant number of people who had not received these SMS after being fully vaccinated.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department's Acting Director-General Nicholas Crisp has urged vaccinated South Africans who no longer had a confirmation SMS to contact their help desk in order to download their unique digital certificate.

In some instances, individuals have also accidentally deleted the important message which contains a code that's needed for the processing of the digital certificate.

Crisp said that operators at the help desk were ready to help.

“You can contact them and give your ID number and then they will ask you some information to confirm it’s you, and then they can send you a new SMS to your cell phone number 800 02,” he said.

