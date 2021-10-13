Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery

The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for thoracic as well as head-and-neck surgeries.

CAPE TOWN - Groote Schuur Hospital has become the first public health facility in Africa to incorporate robotic surgery in the treatment of a wide range of medical conditions.

The hospital has unveiled its state-of-the-art R38 million Da Vinci robot.

Groote Schuur Hospital’s surgical department has been given a major boost in the form of a robot that sharpens up a surgeon’s skills.

