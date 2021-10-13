Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman named Social Justice Champion of 2021

This was announced at the third annual Social Justice Summit and International Conference held virtually over the past two days.

CAPE TOWN - Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder of the disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, has been crowned the Social Justice Champion of 2021.

The purpose of the summit was to reflect on the state of social justice in South Africa, focusing on economic equality, the impact of COVID-19 regulatory responses, the adequacy of current policy frameworks for rebuilding better and restitution, as well as the impact of economic inequality on peace and the rule of law, among other issues.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Sooliman since the accolade was announced. Among them was one from the Law Trust Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, Professor Thuli Madonsela, who called Sooliman an amazing role model, supremely deserving of the award.

A humble Sooliman said that accolade encouraged the organisation to continue serving communities.

"Yes, we do a lot of things and we do receive a lot of awards but these last two years my credit goes to my team. They work Monday to Sunday, 365 days for the year. They haven't taken breaks they haven't taken long weekends. They're driven by one process - help the country."

Sooliman said that his team was committed to helping those in dire straits.

"The job losses, the lockdown, the unemployment, the water situation, the KZN civil unrest, the massive loss to the economy... our team said 'look, we need to do this' and a big thank to our teams, their families who made a real impact in trying to serve people."

