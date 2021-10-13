Eskom: Load shedding will be suspended from 5 am on Thursday

The country has seen power cuts over the past six day due to problems with generating capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be suspended from 5 am on Thursday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said there was a risk of implementing it again at short notice if the system got overloaded.

#POWERALERT 1



Loadshedding will be suspended at 05:00 on Thursday, but significant risks to the system remain and loadshedding could again be implemented at short notice pic.twitter.com/oNOWK3l8vU Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 13, 2021

