Eskom: Load shedding will be suspended from 5 am on Thursday

The country has seen power cuts over the past six day due to problems with generating capacity.

FILE: Picture: Pexels.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be suspended from 5 am on Thursday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said there was a risk of implementing it again at short notice if the system got overloaded.

