Cope’s Makhubele: Govt cannot expect poor residents to pay services debt

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope)’s mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg Colleen Makhubele said government could not expect citizens to bear the burden of resolving the service debt issue in areas like Soweto.

She insists that government has failed to create jobs, provide adequate services and maintain infrastructure.

Makhubele held a media briefing on Wednesday where she shared her vision for the metro ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

She said her party believed that government must provide a cross-subsidisation model to ensure the delivery of basic services to residents.

“We just don’t believe in telling citizens that they should pay no matter what. You can use that if you have provided me with an opportunity to get a job, start a business, to be able to earn an income and be able to afford the services. But if you have not, as a government, how do you expect me to pay for the services?”

