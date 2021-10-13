Cape Town marathon 2021 road closures

These are the road closures for the event, including for events on days before the marathon.

CAPE TOWN - The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon takes place on Sunday, 17 October 2021.

EXTENDED ROAD CLOSURES - OCTOBER 2021

Waterkant St Buitengracht to Bree & Buitengracht to Chiappini - Full Road Closure - 07-Oct to 19-Oct

Fritz Sonnenberg Rd McDonalds & Vlei Rd - Full Road Closure - 14-Oct to 17-Oct

Vlei Rd Helen Suzman Blvd & Fritz Sonnenberg Rd - Full Road Closure - 12-Oct to 18-Oct

ROAD CLOSURES 16 OCTOBER 2021

Somerset/Main Rd Intersection at Main & Clyde Rd - Temporary delays/stop & hold - 5:45AM to 4:00PM

High Level Rd Intersection at High Level & Clyde Rd - Temporary delays/stop & hold - 5:45AM to 4:00PM

Joubert Rd Intersection at Joubert & Clyde Rd - Temporary delays/stop & hold - 5:45AM to 4:00PM

Ocean View Drive Intersection at Ocean View Drive & Clyde Rd - Temporary delays/stop & hold - 5:45AM to 4:00PM

Springbok Rd Intersection at Springbok & Clyde Rd - Temporary delays/stop & hold - 5:45AM to 4:00PM

Kloof Rd Kloof Rd & Kloof Nek Rd Caution runners - 7:00AM to 12:00PM

Kloof Nek Rd Signal Hill & Tafelberg Rd - Temporary delays/stop & hold - 7:00AM to 2:00PM

ROAD CLOSURES 17 OCTOBER 2021

SEA POINT, GREEN POINT & DE WATERKANT

Fritz Sonnenberg Rd Vlei Rd - Beach Rd - Full Road Closure - 5:30AM to 7:00AM

Beach Rd Haul Rd - Fritz Sonnenberg Rd - Full Road Closure - 5:30AM to 7:00AM

Beach Rd Fritz Sonnenberg Rd - Helen Suzman Blvd - Full Road Closure - 5:30AM to 7:15AM

Helen Suzman Blvd Three Anchor Bay - Granger Bay Blvd - Full Road Closure - 5:30AM to 1:30PM

Beach Rd Queens Rd - Three Anchor Bay - City Inbound Carriageway - 7:15AM to 1:30PM

Beach Rd Clarens Rd - Surf Rd - City Outbound Carriageway - 7:15AM to 1:00PM

Helen Suzman Blvd Granger Bay Blvd - Buitengracht Str - City Inbound Carriageway - 6:00AM to 7:35AM

Somerset Rd Buitengracht & Chiappini Rd - Full Road Closure - 7:40AM to 12:30PM

Prestwich St Chiappini St & Ebenezer St - Full Road Closure - 7:40AM to 12:30PM

Ebenezer Rd Prestwich St & Somerset Rd - Full Road Closure - 7:40AM to 12:30PM

Chiappini St Waterkant & Prestwich St - Full Road Closure - 7:40AM to 12:30PM

Main Road P13 Parking & Three Anchor Bay Rd - City Inbound Left Lane - 7:00AM to 1:00PM

Three Anchor Bay Rd Beach Rd & Main Rd - Southbound Carriageway - 7:15AM to 1:30PM

Buitengracht Intersection at Helen Suzman Blvd crossing - Full Road Closure - 6:00AM to 7:35AM

Hans Strijdom Ave Buitengracht & Bree St - Full Road Closure - 5:50AM to 7:50AM

Hans Strijdom Ave Adderley St & Bree St - Westbound Carriageway Closure - 5:50:AM to 7:50AM

Bree St Riebeek & Strand St - Full Road Closure - 5:20AM to 12:30PM

Loop St Intersection at Hans Strijdom Ave - Road Closure - 5:50AM to 7:50AM

Long Street Hans Strijdom Ave & Strand St - Full Road Closure - 5:50AM to 7:50AM

Long St Riebeek & Strand St - Road Closure - 7:50AM to 12:05PM

Long Street Strand St & Orange St - Full Road Closure - 5:50AM to 8:05AM

All roads intersecting with Long Between Hans Strijdom & Orange Street - No access across to Long St - 5:50AM to 8:05AM

Riebeek St Loop & Lower Burg St - Road Closure - 5:50AM to 7:50AM

Strand St Loop & Burg St - Road Closure - 5:50AM to 7:55AM

Wale St Loop & Burg St - Road Closure - 5:50AM to 8:00AM

M3 / Orange St Long St & Hatfield St - City Outbound Carriageway Closure - 5:50AM to 8:10AM

Greys Pass / Queen Victoria St Wale & Orange St - No access to Orange St - 5:50AM to 8:05AM

Hatfield / St John / Plein St Orange St & Darling St - Full Road Closure - 5:55AM to 8:30AM

Darling St Plein & Castle St - Full Road Closure - 6:00AM to 8:35AM

Darling St Castle St & Sir Lowry Rd - City Outbound Carriageway Closure - 6:00AM to 8:35AM

Darling St Sir Lowry & Tennant St - Full Road Closure - 6:00AM to 8:35AM

All intersections with Darling Between Plein & Tennant Street - No access to Darling St - 6:00AM to 8:35AM

Tennant St Sir Lowry & Darling including intersection at Darling St crossing - Full Road Closure - 6:00AM to 8:35AM

Strand St Castle & Bree St - Eastbound Carriageway Closure - 7:20AM to 12:20PM

Including all intersections with Strand Between Adderley & Bree Street - No Access to Strand - 7:20AM to 12:20PM

Adderley St Adderley Street Fountain Roundabout & Strand St - Southbound Carriageway closure - 7:20AM to 12:20PM

Loop St At Strand Street intersection - Closed - 7:20AM to 12:20PM

Long St At Strand Street intersection - Closed- 7:20AM to 12:20PM

Strand St on-ramp to Nelson Mandela blvd / N2 - Closed - 7:20AM to 12:20PM

SOUTHERN SUBURBS (WOODSTOCK, SALT RIVER, OBSERVATORY, MOWBRAY, ROSEBANK, RONDEBOSCH, NEWLANDS AND CLAREMONT)

Sir Lowry Rd Tennant St & Searle St - Citybound Carriageway Closure - 6:00AM to 8:45AM

Including all mountain side intersections with Sir Lowry Rd

Between Tennant St & Searle St No access to Sir Lowry Rd - 6:00AM to 8:45AM

Searle St Pontac St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Victoria Rd - 6:00AM to 8:45AM

Victoria Rd Searle St & Browning Rd - Citybound Carriageway Closure - 6:00AM to 9:00AM

Including all mountain side intersections with Victoria Rd

Between Searle St & Groote Schuur Drive - No access to Victoria Rd - 6:00AM to 9:00AM

Ravenscraig Rd Warwick St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:00AM to 9:00AM

Victoria Walk Earl St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:00AM to 9:00AM

Mountain Rd Salisbury St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:00AM to 9:00AM

Fairview Ave Salisbury St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:00AM to 9:00AM

Roodebloem Rd Salisbury St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:00AM to 9:00AM

Browning Rd N2 & Victoria Rd Full Road Closure - 6:05AM to 9:05AM

Main Rd (M4) Browning & N2 Citybound Carriageway Closure - 6:10AM to 9:10AM

Including all mountain side intersections with Main Rd

Between Groote Schuur Drive& N2 No access to Main Rd 6:10AM to 9:10AM

Groote Schuur Dr Main Rd Controlled emergency crossover 6:10AM to 9:10AM

Anzio Rd St Peters Square parking entrance & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:10AM to 9:10AM

Penzance Rd William St & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:10AM to 9:10AM

Main Rd (M4) N2 & Belmont Rd Citybound Carriageway Closure - 6:15AM to 9:30AM

Including all mountain side intersections with Main Rd

Between N2 & Belmont Rd No access to Main Rd - 6:15AM to 9:30AM

Rhodes Ave Cecil St & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:15AM to 9:30AM

Chapel Rd Baxter Rd & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:15AM to 9:30AM

Woolsack Dr Baxter Rd & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:15AM to 9:30AM

Burg Rd Baxter Rd & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:15AM to 9:30AM

Grotto Rd Lovers Walk & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:15AM to 9:30AM

Church St Highstead Rd & Main Rd Controlled emergency crossover - 6:15AM to 9:30AM

Main Rd (M4) Belmont Rd & Protea Rd Citybound Carriageway Closure - 6:20AM to 9:50AM

Including all mountain side intersections with Main Rd

Between Belmont Rd & Protea Rd No access to Main Rd - 6:20AM to 9:50AM

Klipper Rd Newlands Ave & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:20AM to 9:50AM

Mount Rd Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:20AM to 9:50AM

Dean St Main St & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:20AM to 9:50AM

Sans Souci Rd Esme Rd & Main Rd Northbound lane closure, no access to Main Road - 6:20AM to 9:50AM

Claremont Blvd Draper St & Main Rd Northbound Carriageway Closure - 6:20AM to 9:50

Campground Rd Main Rd & Mariendahl Rd Eastbound Carriageway Closure - 6:25AM to 9:55AM

Campground Rd Mariendahl Rd & Keurboom Rd Full Road Closure - 6:25AM to 9:55AM

Campground Rd Keurboom Rd & Sandown Rd Northbound Carriageway Closure - 6:25AM to 10:15AM

Campground Rd Sandown Rd & Park Rd Full Road Closure - 6:30AM to 10:20AM

Including all mountain side intersections with Campground

Between Keurboom & Belmont / Park Rd No access to Campground Rd - 6:30AM to 10:20AM

ROAD & CARRIAGEWAY CLOSURES, RESTRICTIONS & TEMPORARY DELAYS - SUNDAY 17 OCTOBER 2021

Belmont Rd / Park Rd Intersection

Intersection at Liesbeek Pkwy crossing from Belmont Rd

Left turn only from Belmont into Liesbeek Pkwy - 6:40AM to 11:05AM

Sandown Rd Campground Rd & Wood Rd Eastbound Carriageway Closure - 6:35AM to 10:45AM

Wood Rd Sandown Rd & Riverton Rd Full Road Closure - 6:35AM to 10:45AM

Riverton Rd Wood Rd & Silwood Rd Full Road Closure - 6:35AM to 10:45AM

Silwood Rd Riverton Rd & Bonair Rd Full Road Closure - 6:35AM to 10:45AM

Bonair Rd Silwood Rd & Barkley Rd Full Road Closure - 6:35AM to 10:45AM

Barkley Rd Bonair Rd & Park Rd Full Road Closure - 6:35AM to 10:45AM

Park Rd Campground Rd & Milner Rd Full Road Closure - 6:40AM to 10:55AM

Milner Rd Park Rd to Klipfontein Rd Northbound Carriageway Closure - 6:40AM to 10:55AM

Klipfontein Rd Milner Rd & Sawkins Rd Westbound Carriageway Closure - 6:40AM to 11:00AM

Campground Rd / Sawkins Klipfontein Rd & Eureka Rd Southbound Carriageway Closure - 6:40AM to 11:00AM

Campground Rd Eureka Rd & Park Rd Full Road Closure - 6:40AM to 11:00AM

Liesbeek Parkway Belmont Rd / Park Rd & N2 Southbound Carriageway Closure - 6:50AM to 11:20AM

Klipfontein Rd / Durban Rd Intersection

Intersection at Liesbeek Parkway crossing from Klipfontein Rd to Durban Rd Access closed - 6:50AM to 11:20AM

N2 Citybound Liesbeek

Parkway Exit

Liesbeek Parkway offramp Access closed - 6:50AM to 11:20AM

Liesbeek Parkway N2 Outbound onramp Access closed - 6:50AM to 11:20AM

Liesbeek Parkway N2 & Station Rd Southbound Carriageway Closure - 6:55AM to 11:30AM

Malta Rd Station Rd & Lower Main Rd Full Road Closure - 6:55AM to 11:50AM

Albert Rd Lower Main Rd to Lower Church Street including Salt River Circle

Eastbound Carriageway Closure - 6:55AM to 12:20PM

Voortrekker Rd Koeberg Rd to Salt River Circle Full Road Closure - 6:55AM to 12:20PM

Salt River Circle Access to / from Voortrekker Rd Closed - 6:55AM to 12:20PM

Lower Church St Albert Rd to N1 Full Road Closure - 6:55AM to 12:20PM

Beach Rd (Woodstock) Albert Rd & N1 Access closed - exit only - 6:55AM to 12:20PM

New Market St / Albert Rd Lower Church & Castle St Eastbound Carriageway Closure - 6:55AM to 12:20PM

