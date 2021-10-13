Cape Town marathon 2021 road closures
These are the road closures for the event, including for events on days before the marathon.
CAPE TOWN - The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon takes place on Sunday, 17 October 2021.
These are the road closures for the event, including for events on days before the marathon.
EXTENDED ROAD CLOSURES - OCTOBER 2021
Waterkant St Buitengracht to Bree & Buitengracht to Chiappini - Full Road Closure - 07-Oct to 19-Oct
Fritz Sonnenberg Rd McDonalds & Vlei Rd - Full Road Closure - 14-Oct to 17-Oct
Vlei Rd Helen Suzman Blvd & Fritz Sonnenberg Rd - Full Road Closure - 12-Oct to 18-Oct
ROAD CLOSURES 16 OCTOBER 2021
Somerset/Main Rd Intersection at Main & Clyde Rd - Temporary delays/stop & hold - 5:45AM to 4:00PM
High Level Rd Intersection at High Level & Clyde Rd - Temporary delays/stop & hold - 5:45AM to 4:00PM
Joubert Rd Intersection at Joubert & Clyde Rd - Temporary delays/stop & hold - 5:45AM to 4:00PM
Ocean View Drive Intersection at Ocean View Drive & Clyde Rd - Temporary delays/stop & hold - 5:45AM to 4:00PM
Springbok Rd Intersection at Springbok & Clyde Rd - Temporary delays/stop & hold - 5:45AM to 4:00PM
Kloof Rd Kloof Rd & Kloof Nek Rd Caution runners - 7:00AM to 12:00PM
Kloof Nek Rd Signal Hill & Tafelberg Rd - Temporary delays/stop & hold - 7:00AM to 2:00PM
ROAD CLOSURES 17 OCTOBER 2021
SEA POINT, GREEN POINT & DE WATERKANT
Fritz Sonnenberg Rd Vlei Rd - Beach Rd - Full Road Closure - 5:30AM to 7:00AM
Beach Rd Haul Rd - Fritz Sonnenberg Rd - Full Road Closure - 5:30AM to 7:00AM
Beach Rd Fritz Sonnenberg Rd - Helen Suzman Blvd - Full Road Closure - 5:30AM to 7:15AM
Helen Suzman Blvd Three Anchor Bay - Granger Bay Blvd - Full Road Closure - 5:30AM to 1:30PM
Beach Rd Queens Rd - Three Anchor Bay - City Inbound Carriageway - 7:15AM to 1:30PM
Beach Rd Clarens Rd - Surf Rd - City Outbound Carriageway - 7:15AM to 1:00PM
Helen Suzman Blvd Granger Bay Blvd - Buitengracht Str - City Inbound Carriageway - 6:00AM to 7:35AM
Somerset Rd Buitengracht & Chiappini Rd - Full Road Closure - 7:40AM to 12:30PM
Prestwich St Chiappini St & Ebenezer St - Full Road Closure - 7:40AM to 12:30PM
Ebenezer Rd Prestwich St & Somerset Rd - Full Road Closure - 7:40AM to 12:30PM
Chiappini St Waterkant & Prestwich St - Full Road Closure - 7:40AM to 12:30PM
Main Road P13 Parking & Three Anchor Bay Rd - City Inbound Left Lane - 7:00AM to 1:00PM
Three Anchor Bay Rd Beach Rd & Main Rd - Southbound Carriageway - 7:15AM to 1:30PM
Buitengracht Intersection at Helen Suzman Blvd crossing - Full Road Closure - 6:00AM to 7:35AM
Hans Strijdom Ave Buitengracht & Bree St - Full Road Closure - 5:50AM to 7:50AM
Hans Strijdom Ave Adderley St & Bree St - Westbound Carriageway Closure - 5:50:AM to 7:50AM
Bree St Riebeek & Strand St - Full Road Closure - 5:20AM to 12:30PM
Loop St Intersection at Hans Strijdom Ave - Road Closure - 5:50AM to 7:50AM
Long Street Hans Strijdom Ave & Strand St - Full Road Closure - 5:50AM to 7:50AM
Long St Riebeek & Strand St - Road Closure - 7:50AM to 12:05PM
Long Street Strand St & Orange St - Full Road Closure - 5:50AM to 8:05AM
All roads intersecting with Long Between Hans Strijdom & Orange Street - No access across to Long St - 5:50AM to 8:05AM
Riebeek St Loop & Lower Burg St - Road Closure - 5:50AM to 7:50AM
Strand St Loop & Burg St - Road Closure - 5:50AM to 7:55AM
Wale St Loop & Burg St - Road Closure - 5:50AM to 8:00AM
M3 / Orange St Long St & Hatfield St - City Outbound Carriageway Closure - 5:50AM to 8:10AM
Greys Pass / Queen Victoria St Wale & Orange St - No access to Orange St - 5:50AM to 8:05AM
Hatfield / St John / Plein St Orange St & Darling St - Full Road Closure - 5:55AM to 8:30AM
Darling St Plein & Castle St - Full Road Closure - 6:00AM to 8:35AM
Darling St Castle St & Sir Lowry Rd - City Outbound Carriageway Closure - 6:00AM to 8:35AM
Darling St Sir Lowry & Tennant St - Full Road Closure - 6:00AM to 8:35AM
All intersections with Darling Between Plein & Tennant Street - No access to Darling St - 6:00AM to 8:35AM
Tennant St Sir Lowry & Darling including intersection at Darling St crossing - Full Road Closure - 6:00AM to 8:35AM
Strand St Castle & Bree St - Eastbound Carriageway Closure - 7:20AM to 12:20PM
Including all intersections with Strand Between Adderley & Bree Street - No Access to Strand - 7:20AM to 12:20PM
Adderley St Adderley Street Fountain Roundabout & Strand St - Southbound Carriageway closure - 7:20AM to 12:20PM
Loop St At Strand Street intersection - Closed - 7:20AM to 12:20PM
Long St At Strand Street intersection - Closed- 7:20AM to 12:20PM
Strand St on-ramp to Nelson Mandela blvd / N2 - Closed - 7:20AM to 12:20PM
SOUTHERN SUBURBS (WOODSTOCK, SALT RIVER, OBSERVATORY, MOWBRAY, ROSEBANK, RONDEBOSCH, NEWLANDS AND CLAREMONT)
Sir Lowry Rd Tennant St & Searle St - Citybound Carriageway Closure - 6:00AM to 8:45AM
Including all mountain side intersections with Sir Lowry Rd
Between Tennant St & Searle St No access to Sir Lowry Rd - 6:00AM to 8:45AM
Searle St Pontac St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Victoria Rd - 6:00AM to 8:45AM
Victoria Rd Searle St & Browning Rd - Citybound Carriageway Closure - 6:00AM to 9:00AM
Including all mountain side intersections with Victoria Rd
Between Searle St & Groote Schuur Drive - No access to Victoria Rd - 6:00AM to 9:00AM
Ravenscraig Rd Warwick St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:00AM to 9:00AM
Victoria Walk Earl St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:00AM to 9:00AM
Mountain Rd Salisbury St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:00AM to 9:00AM
Fairview Ave Salisbury St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:00AM to 9:00AM
Roodebloem Rd Salisbury St & Victoria Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:00AM to 9:00AM
Browning Rd N2 & Victoria Rd Full Road Closure - 6:05AM to 9:05AM
Main Rd (M4) Browning & N2 Citybound Carriageway Closure - 6:10AM to 9:10AM
Including all mountain side intersections with Main Rd
Between Groote Schuur Drive& N2 No access to Main Rd 6:10AM to 9:10AM
Groote Schuur Dr Main Rd Controlled emergency crossover 6:10AM to 9:10AM
Anzio Rd St Peters Square parking entrance & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:10AM to 9:10AM
Penzance Rd William St & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:10AM to 9:10AM
Main Rd (M4) N2 & Belmont Rd Citybound Carriageway Closure - 6:15AM to 9:30AM
Including all mountain side intersections with Main Rd
Between N2 & Belmont Rd No access to Main Rd - 6:15AM to 9:30AM
Rhodes Ave Cecil St & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:15AM to 9:30AM
Chapel Rd Baxter Rd & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:15AM to 9:30AM
Woolsack Dr Baxter Rd & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:15AM to 9:30AM
Burg Rd Baxter Rd & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:15AM to 9:30AM
Grotto Rd Lovers Walk & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:15AM to 9:30AM
Church St Highstead Rd & Main Rd Controlled emergency crossover - 6:15AM to 9:30AM
Main Rd (M4) Belmont Rd & Protea Rd Citybound Carriageway Closure - 6:20AM to 9:50AM
Including all mountain side intersections with Main Rd
Between Belmont Rd & Protea Rd No access to Main Rd - 6:20AM to 9:50AM
Klipper Rd Newlands Ave & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:20AM to 9:50AM
Mount Rd Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:20AM to 9:50AM
Dean St Main St & Main Rd Road Closure, no access to Main Road - 6:20AM to 9:50AM
Sans Souci Rd Esme Rd & Main Rd Northbound lane closure, no access to Main Road - 6:20AM to 9:50AM
Claremont Blvd Draper St & Main Rd Northbound Carriageway Closure - 6:20AM to 9:50
Campground Rd Main Rd & Mariendahl Rd Eastbound Carriageway Closure - 6:25AM to 9:55AM
Campground Rd Mariendahl Rd & Keurboom Rd Full Road Closure - 6:25AM to 9:55AM
Campground Rd Keurboom Rd & Sandown Rd Northbound Carriageway Closure - 6:25AM to 10:15AM
Campground Rd Sandown Rd & Park Rd Full Road Closure - 6:30AM to 10:20AM
Including all mountain side intersections with Campground
Between Keurboom & Belmont / Park Rd No access to Campground Rd - 6:30AM to 10:20AM
SOUTHERN SUBURBS (WOODSTOCK, SALT RIVER, OBSERVATORY, MOWBRAY, ROSEBANK, RONDEBOSCH, NEWLANDS AND CLAREMONT)
ROAD & CARRIAGEWAY CLOSURES, RESTRICTIONS & TEMPORARY DELAYS - SUNDAY 17 OCTOBER 2021
Belmont Rd / Park Rd Intersection
Intersection at Liesbeek Pkwy crossing from Belmont Rd
Left turn only from Belmont into Liesbeek Pkwy - 6:40AM to 11:05AM
Sandown Rd Campground Rd & Wood Rd Eastbound Carriageway Closure - 6:35AM to 10:45AM
Wood Rd Sandown Rd & Riverton Rd Full Road Closure - 6:35AM to 10:45AM
Riverton Rd Wood Rd & Silwood Rd Full Road Closure - 6:35AM to 10:45AM
Silwood Rd Riverton Rd & Bonair Rd Full Road Closure - 6:35AM to 10:45AM
Bonair Rd Silwood Rd & Barkley Rd Full Road Closure - 6:35AM to 10:45AM
Barkley Rd Bonair Rd & Park Rd Full Road Closure - 6:35AM to 10:45AM
Park Rd Campground Rd & Milner Rd Full Road Closure - 6:40AM to 10:55AM
Milner Rd Park Rd to Klipfontein Rd Northbound Carriageway Closure - 6:40AM to 10:55AM
Klipfontein Rd Milner Rd & Sawkins Rd Westbound Carriageway Closure - 6:40AM to 11:00AM
Campground Rd / Sawkins Klipfontein Rd & Eureka Rd Southbound Carriageway Closure - 6:40AM to 11:00AM
Campground Rd Eureka Rd & Park Rd Full Road Closure - 6:40AM to 11:00AM
Liesbeek Parkway Belmont Rd / Park Rd & N2 Southbound Carriageway Closure - 6:50AM to 11:20AM
Klipfontein Rd / Durban Rd Intersection
Intersection at Liesbeek Parkway crossing from Klipfontein Rd to Durban Rd Access closed - 6:50AM to 11:20AM
N2 Citybound Liesbeek
Parkway Exit
Liesbeek Parkway offramp Access closed - 6:50AM to 11:20AM
Liesbeek Parkway N2 Outbound onramp Access closed - 6:50AM to 11:20AM
Liesbeek Parkway N2 & Station Rd Southbound Carriageway Closure - 6:55AM to 11:30AM
Malta Rd Station Rd & Lower Main Rd Full Road Closure - 6:55AM to 11:50AM
Albert Rd Lower Main Rd to Lower Church Street including Salt River Circle
Eastbound Carriageway Closure - 6:55AM to 12:20PM
Voortrekker Rd Koeberg Rd to Salt River Circle Full Road Closure - 6:55AM to 12:20PM
Salt River Circle Access to / from Voortrekker Rd Closed - 6:55AM to 12:20PM
Lower Church St Albert Rd to N1 Full Road Closure - 6:55AM to 12:20PM
Beach Rd (Woodstock) Albert Rd & N1 Access closed - exit only - 6:55AM to 12:20PM
New Market St / Albert Rd Lower Church & Castle St Eastbound Carriageway Closure - 6:55AM to 12:20PM
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.