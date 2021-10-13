Calls for better entry processes after fans return and watch Bafana win

On Tuesday, the government’s pilot project saw 2,000 supporters allowed into the FNB Stadium as South Africa beat Ethiopia in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

JOHANNESBURG - As fans wait to find out when next they will be allowed back into stadiums, some have called for better processes before more are allowed through the turnstiles.

For those fans inside the ground, they were treated to a professional performance from Bafana Bafana as they secured a 1-0 win to remain top of group G in their quest to qualify for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

However, the day was not without drama as some Ethiopian fans showed up to the stadium without tickets, expecting to be let in after being told that all they needed for entry was to be vaccinated.

An usher who worked during the game has called for better communication for fans after some travelled from outside the province to watch the national team.

"The Ethiopian fans, I think they feel excluded in a way and they were not the only ones - there were some people from Mpumalanga who thought they were going to get tickets. They were not well informed about everything," the usher explained.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has already said that the disaster management policy does not yet allow for fans to return for the DStv Premiership and Glad Africa Championship games.

Meanwhile, cricket supporters are hoping that they will get the chance to sing at grounds when the Proteas host India in December and January.

