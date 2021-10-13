Go

7 people arrested after foiled robbery in Sandton

It’s understood the armed suspects were on their way to raid a chain of stores in Woodmead when they were intercepted by law enforcement on the highway.

Police arrested a gang of seven men that was allegedly on its way to commit robbery at one of the chain stores in Woodmead, Sandton, on 12 October 2021. Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people have been arrested in Sandton following a foiled robbery on Wednesday.

Police found several unlicensed firearms, ammunition while one of the cars they were travelling in was allegedly hijacked in Benoni.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: “The suspects will be charged with conspiracy to commit crime, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of a hijacked vehicle among other crimes.”

