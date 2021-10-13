7 people arrested after foiled robbery in Sandton

It’s understood the armed suspects were on their way to raid a chain of stores in Woodmead when they were intercepted by law enforcement on the highway.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people have been arrested in Sandton following a foiled robbery on Wednesday.

It’s understood the armed suspects were on their way to raid a chain of stores in Woodmead when they were intercepted by law enforcement on the highway.

Police found several unlicensed firearms, ammunition while one of the cars they were travelling in was allegedly hijacked in Benoni.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: “The suspects will be charged with conspiracy to commit crime, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of a hijacked vehicle among other crimes.”