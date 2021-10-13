145 babies abandoned in 2020, Gauteng Health MEC Mokgethi reveals
Fifty-one of these babies were left at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus.
JOHANNESBURG - It has emerged that at least 145 babies were abandoned in Gauteng last year.
The staggering number was confirmed by Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi in a written reply to a question in the Gauteng legislature.
The MEC said that many socio-economic factors played a role in the decision to abandon an infant.
She said that often the mother was a teenager, and in many cases there was no support from the father.
Mokgethi said that mental illness and substance abuse also played a part in the phenomenon.
