145 babies abandoned in 2020, Gauteng Health MEC Mokgethi reveals

JOHANNESBURG - It has emerged that at least 145 babies were abandoned in Gauteng last year.

The staggering number was confirmed by Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi in a written reply to a question in the Gauteng legislature.

Fifty-one of these babies were left at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus.

The MEC said that many socio-economic factors played a role in the decision to abandon an infant.

She said that often the mother was a teenager, and in many cases there was no support from the father.

Mokgethi said that mental illness and substance abuse also played a part in the phenomenon.

