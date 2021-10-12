You’re getting a car, you’re getting a car: CT pastor's gift to congregants

Pastor Kyle Driver, from River Word Church in Plumstead, told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that he had handed over a third vehicle on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town pastor has been gifting his congregants with cars.

Pastor Kyle Driver, from River Word Church in Plumstead, told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that he had handed over a third vehicle on Sunday.

Pastor Driver said he had a dream where God instructed him to gift his flock with vehicles.

He planned to sell his own car and purchase two with the money, but an anonymous man approached him and told him God sent him to buy the cars.

“When the Lord sends a donor, it’s still the Lord that does it. People might not understand that there’s a thing called a supernatural God. He said in his word that he’ll give you houses you didn’t build, he’ll give you vineyards you didn’t dig.”

Katherine Rightford - a 67 year old widow who’s a member of the church – has been chosen as one of the lucky congregants after he car was stolen recently.

“I feel blessed, I love my church.”

Soon, the pastor plans to start distributing houses, fridges and more.