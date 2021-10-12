Wynberg resident fears going to mosque after shooting: 'You have to think twice'

A man was killed in the alleged gang-related attack on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A Wynberg man on Tuesday said he now feared going to mosque following a deadly shooting outside his place of worship.

A man was killed in the alleged gang-related attack on Friday, while two others were wounded.

The man, who has been living in Wynberg his entire life and asked not to be named, said the loud gunshots could be heard roads away from his house.

He attends the mosque but said he would not be going for afternoon prayers this Friday, as he feared for his life.

“We definitely have to think twice before leaving the house. We usually walked to visit our parents, who also live around here, but we definitely don't do that naymore.”

Anti-Gang Unit detectives made a breakthrough in the murder case when they arrested a 32-year-old man in Heideveld on Monday.

The suspect is appearing in court on Wednesday.

