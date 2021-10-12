Winde visits Lentegeur SAPS to prove WC has policing resource shortage

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele claimed the province gets the 'lion's share' of the police's resources.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde on Tuesday visited Lentegeur police station to prove the province is under-resourced when it comes to policing.

Winde said that was not true: “We don’t get the lion’s share, so that is absolutely incorrect and I am now coming on site myself. Of the 103,000 people in this area, they’ve got a total staff contingency of 225 police staff.”

He added that more support was needed for police on the ground: “These police officers that face the gangsters, that face the crime... some things have changed because of lockdown and at the end of the day, we’ve got to look at resourcing.”

