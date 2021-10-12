WC Community Safety offers reward for info relating to murder of GBV activist

Police believe that Lwazi Sibindana may be able to assist detectives with their investigation into the death of gender-based violence activist Jacqueline Mpontsana and have offered a reward for information on his whereabouts.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department has offered a reward of R5,000 for information that could help police probing a woman's murder.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that his department was still reeling from the loss of their colleague, Mpontsana. He's appealed to the public to come forward with information so that her killer can be put behind bars.

She was murdered, allegedly by her partner, during an argument last month.

Mpontsana was responsible for inspecting police stations, checking whether they adequately helped victims of gender-based violence. She was first hired in 2005.

