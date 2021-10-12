Go

Wallacedene fire leaves almost 400 people homeless

Gift of the Givers's Ali Sablay said: 'Our teams are currently on the ground delivering humanitarian assistance in terms of hot meals, water, baby care packages and hygiene products.'

FILE: Picture: pixabay.com
CAPE TOWN - A fire in Wallacedene has left close to 400 people without a roof over their heads.

Monday’s blaze destroyed 85 informal structures.

Gift of the Givers's Ali Sablay on Tuesday said: “Our teams are currently on the ground delivering humanitarian assistance in terms of hot meals, water, baby care packages and hygiene products.”

