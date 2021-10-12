Table Mountain Cableway celebrating birthday month with reduced rates

The Table Mountain Cableway Company's Wahida Parker said that in celebration of the its birthday, they're offering South Africans with a valid ID reduced cableway rates during this month.

CAPE TOWN - October is the Table Mountain Cableway Company's birthday month and this year, it commemorates 92 years in operation.

The cableway was officially opened to the public on 4 October 1929 and has since transported over 29 million visitors up its steep slopes.

In the beginning, it took the wooden and tin-roofed cable car nearly 10 minutes to carry 19 people and a conductor up the 704 metres to the summit. Today, the cable car, with a rotating floor, can carry up to 65 passengers to the top of the mountain in four to five minutes.

The Table Mountain Cableway Company's Wahida Parker said that after a trying few months, the team was excited to welcome more visitors to the mountain with the easing of the lockdown to level one and the summer season fast approaching.

She said that in celebration of the cableway's birthday, they're offering South Africans with a valid ID reduced cableway rates during this month.

"This month of October, it is our birthday month. We welcome you to come and visit us and spend the day with us up on the mountain in these glorious sunshine days," Parker said.

