Swapping drug deals for odd jobs, Bonteheuwel youth have high hopes for future

Since the inception of Oddjobbi, they've raised about R3,000 by cleaning bins, sweeping pavements, painting, washing cars and more.

CAPE TOWN - A group of Bonteheuwel youths have turned their backs on peddling drugs and started a maintenance business with the aim of spreading hope and making a difference in the community.

The seven friends - between the ages of 15 and 21 - have also set their sights on growing their business.

Donations and other opportunities have been pouring in since they launched Oddjobbi three weeks ago.

Had it not been for local businessman, Shuaib Sayhn, the young men could still have been selling marijuana to make ends meet.