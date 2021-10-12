State opposing bail for taxi drive who killed cyclist in Gallo Manor

Bongumusa Ngcobo (28) made another appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday. He's been charged with drunken driving and culpable homicide.

CAPE TOWN - A Johannesburg taxi driver who ploughed into cyclists is expected to apply for bail on Wednesday.

One of the cyclists who was struck and dragged for 500 metres by the speeding taxi died in the incident.

The incident happened near Kelvin Drive in Gallo Manor earlier this month.

Bongumusa Ngcobo (28) made another appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

He's been charged with drunken driving and culpable homicide.

The State is set to oppose his bid for bail.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.