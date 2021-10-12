'Soccer animals are back': Excitement as fans arrive at FNB Stadium
South Africa takes on Ethiopia in a World Cup qualifier which will kick-off at 6pm.
JOHANNESBURG - Spectators have begun arriving for this evening's live soccer match at the FNB Stadium - the first such event in this country in 18 months.
Soccer fans have been starved for live action but only 2,000 are allowed inside.
As part of the pilot projects. which has seen fans return to a stadium for the first time in 18 months, people are required to show their vaccination cards at the point of entry before undergoing temperature checks and are then given their tickets to enter the stadiums.
A handful of Ethiopian fans are in attendance with majority being Bafana Bafana supporters.
Coach Hugo Broos will hope that the fixture in front of his own support will continue the side's unbeaten run, with South Africa having won two and drawn one of their first three games.
The fans are back and so are the creative placards ahead of Bafana Bafanas clash vs Ethiopia at six pm #WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/vfOrj7d43WEWN Sport (@EWNsport) October 12, 2021
Less than two hours until kickoff in the #WCQ2022 between South Africa and Ethiopia here at FNB Stadiums.EWN Sport (@EWNsport) October 12, 2021
The pilot project for the return of fans to stadiums will see those vaccinated 2000 fans attending having their temperature taking before being allowed inside. pic.twitter.com/y4k7ul1cF0
The sporting world is still counting the costs of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While it is good news that fans have been allowed to take their seat in the FNB Stadium, South African sporting bodies are battling.
On Saturday, Cricket South Africa announced a reduction of 52% in revenue as it fell to R512 million.
This was after both Australia and England dropped out of their respective tours.
