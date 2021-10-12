'Soccer animals are back': Excitement as fans arrive at FNB Stadium

South Africa takes on Ethiopia in a World Cup qualifier which will kick-off at 6pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Spectators have begun arriving for this evening's live soccer match at the FNB Stadium - the first such event in this country in 18 months.

South Africa takes on Ethiopia in a World Cup qualifier, which will kick-off at 6 pm.

Soccer fans have been starved for live action but only 2,000 are allowed inside.

As part of the pilot projects. which has seen fans return to a stadium for the first time in 18 months, people are required to show their vaccination cards at the point of entry before undergoing temperature checks and are then given their tickets to enter the stadiums.

A handful of Ethiopian fans are in attendance with majority being Bafana Bafana supporters.

Coach Hugo Broos will hope that the fixture in front of his own support will continue the side's unbeaten run, with South Africa having won two and drawn one of their first three games.