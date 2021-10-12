Sewage spillage will be a thing of the past: Mchunu assures Vaal residents

Mchunu was in the Sedibeng Municipality on Tuesday to inspect progress in the water and sanitation projects currently being implemented there.

VEREENIGING - Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has assured residents of the Vaal area that sewerage spillage and contaminated water in some parts of the Vaal River will soon be a thing of the past.

The Emfuleni Municipality has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for years.

Embarked upon site visits today in the Vaal; the environments our people are subjected to are deplorable - this needs to be corrected. The section 63 intervention has been put into effect, with @Rand_Water as the implementing agent #MchunuOnWaterDelivery @DWS_RSA pic.twitter.com/BCkUDhkYZN Senzo Mchunu (@Senzo_Mchunu_) October 12, 2021

This is the council that has since been placed under administration for poor governance and financial mismanagement, resulting in minimal maintenance of water and sanitation infrastructure.

Mchunu has been in the area to check on progress made so far to resolve the issues.

“First, clean up the sewer pipes from residents so water can flow into pipes that are functional and from pump stations that are functional.”

The minister could not, however, say when will government will finalise the project.

He said they were working around the clock to ensure that all issues related to sanitation were resolved but the question was when, while residents continue to suffer from the unbearable smell of sewerage spilling onto the streets and into their homes.

