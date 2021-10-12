Search continues for missing crew member after deadly 'Shayamanzi' boat fire

The 'Shayamanzi One' luxury houseboat caught fire on Sunday. A crew member and a German tourist were killed, while one other crew member was still missing.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police are still trying to determine the cause of a deadly boat fire in Jozini.

The Shayamanzi One luxury houseboat caught fire on Sunday.

A crew member and a German tourist were killed, while one other crew member was still missing.

“Search and rescue teams have been busy since then. Of course, there's always hope that there might be a miraculous finding and that he has survived but the teams are still out there trying to recover [the crew member],” said KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ravi Pillay.

