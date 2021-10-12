SAA low-earning staff accuse airline of cutting their salaries, benefits

Workers affiliated to Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have staged a picket outside the employer's headquarters to express their grievances.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) employees have accused the airline of cutting the salaries and benefits of low-earning staff members while most managers and specialists' salaries have increased.

Workers affiliated to Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have staged a picket outside the employer's headquarters on Tuesday to express their grievances.

Unions have listed eight demands that they want SAA management to urgently address.

This includes that the state-owned airline reinstates its medical aid and housing benefits for low earning colleagues but also reverse the 35% downgrade of their salaries.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said employees had forfeited their bonus while most managers and specialists’ salaries were increased.

“There are 250 managers and specialists who manage 750 employees at a cost of over R300 million annually. How do you call this the new SAA?”

They are also angry over what they call a "flawed recruitment process" with Numsa claiming that 300 workers are in the training lay-off scheme but are not being included in SAA’s future plans.

This while the airline is reemploying people who took voluntary severance packages.

