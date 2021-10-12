SA's COVID death toll ticks up after 29 more deaths reported

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-nine more people have died after contracting the virus, taking South Africa's known death toll to 88,346.

Over the past 24-hour cycle, 201 tests also came back positive.

On the vaccine front, 19.2 million jabs have been administered in South Africa so far but many people still need to get their second jab.

Government is hoping to vaccinate at least 30 million people by New Year's Eve.