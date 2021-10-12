SA's COVID death toll ticks up after 29 more deaths reported
On the vaccine front, 19.2 million jabs have been administered in South Africa so far but many people still need to get their second jab.
JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-nine more people have died after contracting the virus, taking South Africa's known death toll to 88,346.
Over the past 24-hour cycle, 201 tests also came back positive.
Government is hoping to vaccinate at least 30 million people by New Year's Eve.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 912 346 with 201 new cases reported. Today 29 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 88 346 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 791 794 with a recovery rate of 95,9% pic.twitter.com/qb6iuns7GBDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) October 11, 2021
