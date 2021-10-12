SA Rugby takes administrative control of WPRFU

Former SA Rugby CEO, Rian Oberholzer, has been appointed as an administrator and will assume oversight of the union’s affairs immediately.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Rugby has invoked its constitutional power and advised the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) that it’s taking administrative control of the union.

Former SA Rugby CEO, Rian Oberholzer, has been appointed as an administrator and will assume oversight of the union’s affairs immediately.

His mandate will include supervising the operational affairs of Western Province (Pty) Ltd, which manages the professional playing teams of the DHL Stormers and Western Province.

President of Western Province, Zelt Marais, was informed of the decision on Tuesday morning after advice was provided following a decision by the executive council of the SA Rugby Union on Monday.

Reflecting on their stepping in, SA Rugby president, Mark Alexander, said that the decision had been taken with extreme reluctance.

“We had engaged with the WPRFU over a number of months on the challenges the organisation faced and tried to assist them in finding solutions. We attempted to partner in a joint oversight committee but were frustrated in our attempts to receive accurate information and engage constructively. However, the union has regressed in its attempts to extricate itself from those challenges and we could no longer stand by.

"This is very much the last resort, but it had become apparent that the union’s leadership was incapable of putting in place the actions to regularise its position. Several of the union’s stakeholders have contacted our offices to express their dismay and we are aware of the public alarm.”

He went on to add that, “clause 29 of the constitution of the South African Rugby Union charges that all unions have to ‘conduct their business affairs in such a way that, at all times, they are in a sound financial position, comply with the laws of the Republic and adhere to the requirements of good governance'. It is Exco’s view that WPRFU has failed that test and we could no longer distribute SA Rugby income in that knowledge. On that basis, we have taken this decision with a heavy heart.”

The past 12 months have been rocky for the WPRFU and the professional side of Western Province (Pty) Ltd, as they grappled with issues around governance, various equity deals, and boardroom politics.

Remgro, Investec, MVM, Flyt, and Staytus have been touted as equity partners for the union, but all deals have fallen through.

