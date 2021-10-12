Probe into bus crash that claimed 9 lives, injured 60 others under way

The accident occurred near the Tugela River with sixty patients injured and transported to hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Transport authorities are investigating the exact cause of a bus crash on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal, which claimed the lives of nine people around noon on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near the Tugela River with sixty patients injured and transported to hospital.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said he was shocked and saddened by the crash.

The Eldo Coaches bus, traveling from Durban to Johannesburg, crashed on the N3 northbound close to the Bergville off-ramp.

The minister said the Road Traffic Management Corporation was sending investigators to the scene and would be conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.

It is believed the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the highway and crashed into bushes.