Probe into bus crash that claimed 9 lives, injured 60 others under way
The accident occurred near the Tugela River with sixty patients injured and transported to hospital.
CAPE TOWN - Transport authorities are investigating the exact cause of a bus crash on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal, which claimed the lives of nine people around noon on Tuesday.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said he was shocked and saddened by the crash.
The Eldo Coaches bus, traveling from Durban to Johannesburg, crashed on the N3 northbound close to the Bergville off-ramp.
The minister said the Road Traffic Management Corporation was sending investigators to the scene and would be conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.
It is believed the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the highway and crashed into bushes.
#KZNbuscrash Officials on the scene of the accident this afternoon. KPEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 12, 2021
Pictures: Supplied pic.twitter.com/ieqCTsJxE3
KwaZulu-Natal EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the nine who were killed include a baby.
He said all 60 patients sustained injuries that range from critical to minor.
“Paramedics from KZN medical emergency services, together with their colleagues from several private services, have treated 60 patients at the scene. The exact cause of the crash is not yet known and is being investigated by the police.”
Road users are also advised to expect traffic delays in the vicinity of the crash.
