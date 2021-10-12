Nathaniel Julies murder: Witness set for sixth day on the stand

It will be the sixth day that Constable Mandla Sithole will be on the witness stand with defence lawyers trying to discredit his testimony. Sithole witnessed the shooting. After the incident he made a recording, which has now been called into question in court.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the State’s key witnesses in the Nathaniel Julies murder trial will return to the witness box on Tuesday morning in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

Three police officers stand accused of killing Julies last year.

The 16-year-old boy, who had down syndrome, was shot dead next to his home while coming from a spaza shop. His killing sparked an outcry.

It will be the sixth day that Constable Mandla Sithole will be on the witness stand, with defence lawyers trying to discredit his testimony. Sithole witnessed the shooting.

After the incident, he made a recording, which has now been called into question in court.

The cross-examination has largely been concentrated on the recording, with questions about why he took a while to hand over the recording to the authorities.

He was not answering directly, inviting a warning from the judge, but he tried to explain why.

"Apologies my lord, he is not asking the way you were simplifying the questions. Sometimes I have difficulty understanding his questions," he said.

Advocate Mandla Manyatheli is expected to wrap up his cross-examination later on Tuesday before Sithole is grilled by accused number three‘s lawyer.

