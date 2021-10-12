Mpumalanga ANC to meet over murder accused election head Mandla Msibi

Mandla Msibi, who is due back in court on Tuesday morning, was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Mbombela in August.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga is set to meet over its head of elections, Mandla Msibi, who has been charged for murder and attempted murder.

Provincial leader Mandla Ndlovu confirmed that the party would meet on Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward.

All indication was that he will be asked to step aside from his role as a provincial executive committee member.

ALSO READ:

- ANC's Mabe says serious consequences await Mpumalanga MEC accused of murder

- Murder-accused Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi to apply for bail on Tuesday

- Mpumalanga MEC arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder

The 45-year-old, who is also the Agriculture and Rural Development MEC in the province, is expected to be relieved of his duties by Premier Refiloe Mtsweni-Tsepani.

Msibi, who is due back in court on Tuesday morning, was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Mbombela in August.

On Monday, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, while on the campaign trail in the Northern Cape, told journalists that Msibi should step aside as per the party’s resolutions when it comes to those criminally charged.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.