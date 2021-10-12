MPs hear details of dysfunctionality within Tswaing municipality

The Tswaing municipality is the latest North West to be placed under administration after failing to deliver the most basic of services.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has heard how a dysfunctional African National Congress-run North West municipality had gone “down the drain” and had to be dissolved just days before the local government polls.

The Tswaing local municipality came under the spotlight in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Monday after it was placed under administration.

Cooperative governance MEC Lenah Miga told MPS that Tswaing had serious challenges and the local council had to be dissolved.

"Literally, you can't trace at the level of government whether there's work done by the municipality. The municipality is in serious financial distress, the municipality cannot do anything."

Mamorena Lehoko, the acting municipal manager, said that governance was non-existent and the council had two mayors and two speakers after a motion of no confidence.

"There were two mayors, two speakers after there was a vote of no confidence and two municipal managers. The ward committee's dysfunctional and their municipal office was closed."

A new council will be elected after the 1 November municipal polls.

