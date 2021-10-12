Mkhwebane denies taking a political stance with report implicating Mabuyane

Last week, Mkhwebane released findings of her investigation showing that Premier Oscar Mabuyane received money meant for the memorial service of struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has reacted with disappointment to comments made by the African National Congress (ANC) on her latest report implicating the Eastern Cape premier and the party in the province in benefitting from the irregular use of public funds.

The ANC has accused the Public Protector of taking a political stance and deliberately releasing the report only weeks before the local government elections, playing factional wars.

However, Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Sekgalwe on Tuesday said this was not true.

“Baseless allegations to the effect of the office being party to interparty and external factionalism, that the report was timed to coincide with the provincial ANC campaign and that the investigation report in question was ready two months ago, I reject with contempt.”

