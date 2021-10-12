UPDATE: 9 people killed in KZN bus crash

Netcare 911, who are part of the many responders, said the accident happened just before noon on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Rescue authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed that at least nine people have died in a bus crash on the N3 near the Tugela River.

According to reports, the bus was travelling on the N3 Joburg bound when the driver lost control.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said rescue efforts were continuing.

An update on the bus crash. Sadly there have been 9 fatalities. 60 patients have been treated by paramedics. All patients have been transported to hospital KZN EMS (@KZN_EMS) October 12, 2021

