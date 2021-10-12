kykNET's campaign shines the spotlight on cyberbullying

The campaign looks at a few of the offensive insults that kykNET personalities - and other well known celebrities - have endured on social media.

CAPE TOWN - Social media has made the world smaller and brought people closer. But it also made the world a nastier place with bullies thinking it is their right to slander celebrities, humiliate them and even wish death on them.

kykNET's #YouThinkYouKnowMe campaign looks at a few of the offensive insults that its personalities - and other well known celebrities - have endured on social media.

The campaign aims to put the spotlight on the way some people on social media treat celebrities and to try to create a healthier social media environment where viewers can share their opinion, without being mean.

“We live in a time where people hide behind their keyboards and write these messages, but they don’t realise the impact of their words,” says Leo Smit, marketing manager at kykNET. “Our artists see these comments and the words hurt. We hear about teenagers and even grown-ups committing suicide because of cyber bullying. These bullies don’t realise what the emotional impact of their words are.”



The 10 personalities used in the campaign are Marijke Coetser (Getroud met rugby), Johrné van Huyssteen (Die GROOT ontbyt), Willem Botha (Kwêla), Melanie du Bois (Arendsvlei), Roberto Kyle (Arendsvlei), Jawaahier Petersen (Suidooster), Frazer Barry (Fiësta), Marlee van der Merwe (Getroud met rugby), Cindy Swanepoel (Binnelanders) and Weza Matomane (La’t Wiel).

kykNET viewers use its social media platforms as a place where they can interact and talk about their favourite kykNET shows.

“Viewers tell us via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram what they like and dislike about the channel’s content. We’ve always been open to critique about our shows – we realise taste differs, and we welcome feedback from our viewers,” said Leo.

Watch the advertisement for the #youthinkyouknowme campaign:

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device