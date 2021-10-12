Joburg Market senior employee arrested for fraud amounting to R5.5m

It’s alleged the suspect worked with a colleague who was the acting compliance accountant and had powers to administer buyers guarantees.

JOHANNESBURG - A senior financial controller at the Joburg Market has been arrested for fraud amounting to R5.5 million.

Officials say the funds were loaded onto a card that belonged to a person who died without supporting documents from the bank.

It’s also alleged that the suspects worked with a member of the public who used the buyer’s card to purchase fruits and vegetables at the market and sold them at a discounted amount to various business owners.

The City of Joburg's Lucky Sindane said two of the suspects were believed to have fled the country: “A Joburg Market senior employee was arrested by members of the Hawks for committing fraud and spending R5.5 million. The suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court, where he will be charged for fraud.”

