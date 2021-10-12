IFP pulls election poster featuring Zulu king, apologises to royal family

The party said disciplinary action would be taken against a member who published the poster, insisting that the party did not sanction it.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has become the latest political party to retract an election poster and it has apologised to the Zulu royal household for using King Misuzulu KaZwelithini's image.

"We would like to extend our apologies to his majesty, the king, the royal family and the traditional prime minister for the inconvenience this has caused, and we commit to ensuring that we will deal with the matter,” said spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Meanwhile, the Zulu royal household said that it wanted to place it on record that the king did not sanction the poster and that he was not partisan.

The king’s spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu: "I don't think there was even a need to inform the king of such irresponsible act. The Zulu king has never been used to advance political ideology."

Zulu said that the royal family appealed to all political parties not to use the king's pictures in their campaigning, saying that they would approach the IEC if this happened again.

