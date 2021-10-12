Home Affairs takes consultations over Green Paper on Marriages on the road

Head of policy for Home Affairs, Thulani Mavuso, said that they did virtual consultations in May with various sectors and they were now having physical meetings starting in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Department hosted a series of consultation workshops on the Green Paper on Marriages across the country.

That followed the submission of public comments earlier this year.

The Green Paper on Marriages in South Africa was approved by Cabinet in April this year for public consultation and gazetted for public comments in May with public comments invited until June.

On Monday, they met with the Khoi, San and Jewish communities. On Tuesday, officials are consulting with the Muslim community.

“Particularly in support of registration of customary marriages, and also the prohibition of marriages for children who are under 18,” Mavuso said.

He said that they had asked for input on the nine policy interventions in the policy and had received a number of diverse views.

“We are quite happy and we will be covering all the provinces, during the month of October and November,” Mavuso added.

