Gauteng DA quickly fills vacancy left by campaign manager Waters' exit

Mike Waters wrote a scathing attack on the DA, saying that he couldn’t continue promoting and defending a party capable of spineless treachery following the party's decision to remove its controversial banners in Phoenix.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has already filled Mike Waters' shoes, has wished him well and continues to back the decision for the Phoenix banners to have been brought down.

The provincial chairperson, Fred Nel, said that the transition from Waters, who was the Gauteng East regional campaign manager, had been smooth and had a minimal impact on party activities ahead of the looming local government elections.

Waters wrote a scathing attack on the DA, saying that he couldn’t continue promoting and defending a party capable of spineless treachery.

He was at odds with the DA’s decision to bring down the controversial posters which were hung in Phoenix where vigilante groups killed more than 30 people, most of whom were black, during the July unrest.

The DA initially said that the banners were to pay homage to those who stood up to defend their properties.

Nel said that once a political party took a decision, it must be respected by members.

"When a political decision is taken in a political party, there is usually a debate and it doesn't matter what your position on the matter is, once the party has taken a decision, we all fall in line," Nel said.

