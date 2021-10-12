FF Plus councillor candidate denies that his Malema post racially motivated

CAPE TOWN - A Freedom Front Plus councillor candidate in Cape Town said that a social media post he sent out was not racially motivated.

In a Facebook post in February this year, Paul Jacobson referred to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, as "a monkey making a spectacle of himself again".

Jacobson asked in his Facebook post ahead of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) "which clowns are going to show up?" and "will the monkey be making a spectacle of himself again?".

He corrected some who replied saying that he was making the comment referring to Malema and not President Cyril Ramaphosa.

But this wasn't enough to prevent an uproar.

His attorney, Gary Trappler, said that Jacobson's post was not driven by racial prejudice.

"He meant it in the sense that he hoped Malema would not play, if you like, the rascal or the devil or play the monkey and disrupt the Sona address."

The EFF sees it differently, calling Jacobson a racist who hates the party.

He's standing as Freedom Front Plus councillor for Sea Point.

The party said that Jacobson sent out the message before he became a member.

